Nocera and REE Automotive shares were in the spotlight following challenges related to Nasdaq’s listing requirements.

REE Automotive received a delisting notice from Nasdaq, stating that trading in its Class A ordinary shares will be suspended on July 7.

REE’s stock fell below $1 in November 2025 and failed to surpass the required level.

Nocera is set to implement a 1-for-30 reverse stock split of its common stock after market hours on Monday.

Shares of Nocera (NCRA) and REE Automotive (REE) sank to fresh 52-week lows on Monday as investors reacted to the challenges related to Nasdaq’s listing requirements.

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At the time of writing, NCRA shares traded 9% lower, while REE shares crashed 64%.

REE’s Class A Shares To Be Delisted

REE Automotive said it has received a notice from Nasdaq on Friday, stating that its Class A ordinary shares will be delisted after the company failed to regain compliance with the exchange’s minimum bid price requirement. Trading in the stock is scheduled to be suspended when the market opens on July 7.

REE had been out of compliance after its shares traded below $1 since November 2025. Nasdaq granted the company two compliance periods, the latest of which expired on June 29, with the stock failing to recover above the required level.

The company said it has the option to request a hearing before the Nasdaq Hearings Panel by July 7, but does not intend to appeal the decision.

REE stock fell to an intraday low of $0.18.

NCRA’s Reverse Stock Split To Be Implemented After Closing Bell

Nocera is set to implement a 1-for-30 reverse stock split of its common stock after market hours on Monday. The stock will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis when the market opens on July 7.

Following the reverse split, the company expects its outstanding shares to be reduced from about 46.5 million to roughly 1.55 million.

The reverse stock split was approved by shareholders at the company’s annual meeting in January 2026, at a ratio of not less than 1-for-5 and not greater than 1-for-100.

Shares of the aquaculture firm fell to an intra-day low of $0.057. The stock had fallen below $1 in January and has failed to breach the threshold since.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits remained in the ‘bearish’ zone over the past 24 hours.

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