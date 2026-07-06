Lockheed Martin acquired the naval defense firm Ultra Maritime from the private equity firm Advent International.

The multi-billion-dollar acquisition incorporates Ultra Maritime's advanced sonobuoy, sonar and torpedo defense solutions into Lockheed Martin's military portfolio.

Global private equity investor Advent International is offloading the business after executing a four-year turnaround strategy that consolidated the specialized contractor into an integrated global supplier.

Ultra Maritime will operate directly under Lockheed Martin’s Rotary and Mission Systems division.

Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT) announced on Monday it has entered a definitive agreement to purchase naval systems specialist Ultra Maritime for $3.45 billion, marking a significant step to fortify its capabilities in the rapidly evolving undersea defense market.

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The acquisition shifts ownership from private equity group Advent International, which had previously consolidated the specialized military business. The transaction integrates Ultra Maritime's extensive lines of underwater acoustic technology, radar assets and autonomous detection mechanisms into the world’s largest defense contractor.

The acquisition occurs amid a broader surge in global military spending with global defense contractors worldwide seeing heightened demand for next-generation defense platforms, ammunition, and surveillance capabilities, fueled by persistent geopolitical friction.

LMT stock eased 2% on Monday, at the time of writing, after gaining for three consecutive sessions.

LMT Strengthens Anti-Submarine Portfolio

Ultra Maritime primarily focuses on anti-submarine warfare (ASW), developing crucial systems such as hull-mounted sonar, towed sonar arrays, and sonobuoys. These technologies assist military vessels in detecting and responding to threats below the ocean surface.

"Undersea superiority belongs to those who move fastest and work together best," said Stephanie C. Hill, president of Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems. Hill added that uniting the companies is aimed at accelerating the deployment of highly sophisticated undersea solutions for the U.S. and international allied partners.

Once the transaction concludes, Ultra Maritime will become a permanent fixture under Lockheed Martin's Rotary and Mission Systems business segment, which reported revenue of $17.3 billion in 2025 and ⁠employs 35,000 people worldwide.

Ultra Maritime brings a wide global operational network to the deal, spanning the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia. Earlier in the year, the maritime supplier secured a development contract from the U.S. Navy for advanced underwater acoustic decoys engineered to intercept and mislead enemy torpedoes.

Advisors assisting Lockheed Martin through the legal and financial execution of the transaction include Citi as financial counsel, Hogan Lovells Cadwalader as legal counsel, and Fried Frank as tax-related advisory counsel.

LMT Stock: Retail View

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was ‘bullish’ with ‘high’ message volumes. Retail chatter on the stock surged 580% over the previous session and has jumped 466% over the past week.

One user highlighted the strong demand defense contractors are seeing owing to rising geopolitics.

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LMT stock has gained 11.2% year-to-date.

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