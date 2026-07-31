Despite beating Q2 estimates, the company expects near-term challenges before a gradual demand recovery.

The company expects 2026 adjusted EPS of about $1.50 and a 5% net yield decline.

CFO Mark Kempa said Norwegian Cruise Line’s turnaround efforts remain in early stages, with weak bookings pressuring near-term results.

The company expects Q3 yield declines and anticipates demand improving gradually, especially in the second half of 2027.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH) stock is on track for a fifth consecutive weekly decline after the cruise operator warned that weak booking trends and softer demand will continue weighing on results into 2027.

Norwegian Cruise Line Q2 Financial Performance

Norwegian Cruise Line posted fiscal second-quarter (Q2) revenue of $2.6 billion, up 4.9% year-on-year, with adjusted earnings of $0.48 per share, both surpassing the analysts' consensus estimates of $2.6 billion and $0.39 per share, respectively, according to Fiscal AI data.

Norwegian Cruise Line expects to earn about $1.50 per share in 2026. The company also expects revenue per cruise passenger to fall around 5% from 2025 levels due to weaker bookings and new growth efforts taking longer to deliver results.

Norwegian Cruise Line stock traded over 1% overnight after a 9% slump in the regular session, its worst single-day drop in four months.

NCLH Projects Gradual Booking Improvement In Second Half Of 2027

During the company's Q2 earnings call, CFO Mark Kempa said current performance reflects the early stages of a broader turnaround, with several initiatives still requiring time before producing meaningful financial improvements. Kempa said the second half of the year continues to face headwinds because bookings have not reached targeted levels.

“Looking at net yields in the third quarter, we expect a decline of approximately 8.9% with load factor of 104%. This reflects demand pressure across the portfolio with the most pronounced impact on our European sailings, which represent approximately 39% of our deployment in the quarter. This is particularly relevant as approximately 2/3 of our guests on these sailings are sourced from North America, where elevated airfare and broader macro conditions have put some pressure on demand.”

Looking ahead to 2027, Kempa said the company expects weak demand to continue in the first half, especially during the first quarter. However, improvements in marketing, customer outreach, and pricing strategies could help bookings recover gradually in the second half of the year.

What Are NCLH Retail Traders Saying

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘bullish’ territory. The stock recorded a 245% increase in message volume over the past week.

A user said, “Let's not forget there were insider buys not far from this level. Lowered guidance does stink, but I think they're looking to under promise then over deliver. Just my thoughts.”

Another user said, “My takeaway is that nothing is unexpected. We know that this year will suck and the recovery year will be 2027. They admitted that their booking curve is mostly their fault not Macro, so it is an improvement. I am glad they are implementing new pricing strategies.”

NCLH stock has slumped 16% year-to-date.

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