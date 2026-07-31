Walt Disney’s stock is down about 0.1% in July, after posting declines in May and June.

Jefferies lowered the price target on Disney to $125 from $132 and kept a ‘Buy’ rating on the shares, as per TheFly.

Jefferies said Disney's targets remain achievable but warned that Netflix and Comcast's results, along with mixed trends in U.S. parks and streaming, could limit upside.

Citi slashed the price target on Disney to $135 from $145 and maintained a ‘Buy’ rating on the shares, citing risk to Disney's fiscal 2026 guidance, while also noting that the company’s attendance volumes are "healthy" in fiscal Q3.

Shares of Walt Disney Co. (DIS) are headed for a third consecutive month in the red, if losses hold in the final trading session of July.

The stock is down about 0.1% in July, after posting declines in May and June.

Meanwhile, Wall Street analysts are slashing targets on the company ahead of its third-quarter (Q3) results expected on Aug. 5.

Wall Street Consensus On DIS Stock

Jefferies lowered the price target on Disney to $125 from $132 and kept a ‘Buy’ rating on the shares, as per TheFly. Despite positive second-quarter results and "solid" 16% adjusted earnings per share growth guidance, the firm said that Disney’s shares remain under pressure year-to-date due to broader consumer and engagement concerns.

While Jefferies said that it continues to believe that Disney’s targets are "achievable," it added that readthroughs from Netflix Inc (NFLX) and Comcast Corp. (CMCSA) results, along with mixed data on U.S. parks and streaming, will "likely take some upside off the table."

Morgan Stanley also lowered the firm's price target to $123 from $135 and maintained an ‘Overweight’ rating on the shares.

Citi analyst Jason Bazinet slashed the price target on Disney to $135 from $145 and maintained a ‘Buy’ rating on the shares, citing risk to Disney's fiscal 2026 guidance. While attendance volumes are "healthy" in fiscal Q3, Disney's U.S. attendance growth has been "muted," the analyst reportedly said.

As per Koyfin data, 31 analysts have a 12-month average price target of $126.74 on DIS shares, implying an upside of nearly 32% from current levels.

What’s Wall Street Expecting From Q3?

Consensus estimates from Fiscal.ai data show that analysts expect Disney to post a 7.44% revenue growth, from $23.65 billion in the prior year period to $25.41 billion in Q3.

Meanwhile, earnings per share are expected to come in at $1.85, compared to $1.61 in the previous year’s quarter, an increase of nearly 15%.

DIS Stock: Retail Stance

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around DIS stock was ‘bearish’ at the time of writing amid ‘normal’ message levels.

One user said, “$DIS I'm sad to say I own this under performing example of what not to buy. Barely profitable and annual yield is not something to write home about.”

In a separate comment, the same user said, “$DIS Probably the only good thing going into the print next week is that its beat up. Should soften the blow.”

DIS stock is down 14% in 2026.

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