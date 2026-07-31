New York-based JANA Partners Management said in a letter to Fiserv on Thursday that while it supports the company’s decision to explore its debit network sales, it needed to do more to restore investor confidence.

The activist investor is urging the company to conduct a comprehensive review of its entire portfolio, noting that it believes Fiserv’s assets would command a much higher value than where Fiserv trades in the public market.

JANA also asked the company to consider further changes to the board to address governance issues.

Fiserv has undergone major leadership changes recently, with former CEO Michael Lyons stepping down in June, Takis Georgakopoulos taking over the reins, and President Dhivya Suryadevara resigning shortly after Lyons’ exit.

New York-based activist investment firm JANA Partners Management on Thursday sent a letter to Fiserv Inc. (FISV), urging the company to conduct a comprehensive review of its entire portfolio and make changes to the board to address governance issues.

While the hedge fund said it supports Fiserv’s decision to explore a sale of its debit network assets, it is asking the fintech firm to also take two additional steps to “restore credibility with investors.”

Jana Pushes For Asset Re-Evaluation

The activist investor noted in the letter that a highly tumultuous period for the firm led to a dramatic earnings reset and a decline of almost 80% in FISV’s stock price from its 2025 highs, adding that it had “invested in the Company on the basis that a turnaround could return it to its historical 'compounder' model and that there is significant untapped value embedded in its portfolio of assets.”

Jana said that it believes that Fiserv’s assets would command a much higher value than where Fiserv trades in the public market.

“While we remain supportive of Fiserv's turnaround plan, management turnover and continued missteps have widened Fiserv's discount to its intrinsic value. We believe divestitures would significantly reduce that discount while at the same time help restore credibility with investors. Given Fiserv's large and diverse collection of assets, we are convinced that a comprehensive review, rather than a piecemeal, asset-by-asset approach, is the best way to unlock value,” Scott Ostfeld, Managing Partner and Portfolio Manager at the firm said in the letter.

Fiserv’s Board Requires An Overhaul, Jana Says

The activist investing company also said that while it was supportive of recent board changes in the company, “they have unfortunately proven insufficient to remediate the Company's governance issues.”

The company has experienced a significant leadership overhaul in recent months. Former CEO Michael P. Lyons resigned in June 2026, and the board appointed Takis Georgakopoulos as the new CEO and board member.

Fiserv’s President, Dhivya Suryadevara, also exited the company on July 7, citing "good reason" under her contract provisions following the departure of Lyons. Earlier in January, Fiserv appointed Gordon Nixon, Céline Dufétel, and Gary Shedlin to the Board of Directors.

“Recent failures in executive talent retention and attraction, including allowing senior executives to tie their own employment agreements to the continued service of the CEO, have further damaged the Board's standing with investors. As such, we believe the Company requires further Board change,” JANA said in the letter.

In the first quarter of 2026, JANA Partners disclosed that it owned 4.44 million shares of Fiserv, valued at approximately $247.5 million, making it the firm's third-largest holding and accounting for about 15% of its disclosed equity portfolio.

FISV Stock: Retail Stance

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around FISV stock remained ‘bullish’ over 24 hours amid ‘low’ message volumes.

One user said, “easy another 10% this week, and a touch to 62 before ER.” The company is expected to post its second-quarter (Q2) 2026 results on August 6.

Another user said, “$FISV bought 400 more shares. Bullish for earnings.”

FISV stock is down more than 17% in 2026.

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