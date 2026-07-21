The stake is higher than estimated in March, when Nvidia announced a $2 billion investment in the neocloud operator.

Nvidia beneficially owns 22.25 million Class A ordinary shares of Nebius, according to a new Nvidia filing on Monday.

NBIS stock has gained for two consecutive sessions.

Stocktwits sentiment for NBIS was ‘extremely bullish’ as of late Monday.

Nebius Group N.V. shares rose 4.6% overnight late Monday after Nvidia Corp. disclosed that it held a 9.3% passive stake in the neocloud operator. The stake includes the $2 billion investment Nvidia announced in March, when the chipmaker’s stake in Nebius was estimated to be around 8.3%.

Nvidia beneficially owns 22.25 million class A ordinary shares of Nebius, according to Nvidia’s 13G filing on Monday. Those include 1.19 million shares held directly and 21.07 million shares held via pre-funded warrants.

Nvidia is restricted from exercising or selling the warrant-backed shares until Sept. 11, 2026, according to the filing.

Fellow neocloud stock CoreWeave also rose about 2% in the overnight session, while IREN extended its rally after-hours following the disclosure of new AI cloud contracts.

Analyst View On NBIS

Nebius extended its recovery, with the stock up 9% across Monday and last Friday, although the stock remains 38% down from its peak last month.

Earlier in the day, Freedom Capital upgraded its rating on the shares from ‘Hold’ to ‘Buy’ and lifted its price target to $200 from $159. The target implies a 9.5% upside from the stock’s closing price on Monday.

Currently, 10 out of 16 analysts rate the stock ‘Buy’ or higher, five rate it ‘Hold,’ and one rates it ‘Strong Sell,’ per Koyfin. Their average price target of $258.71 implies a 42% upside.

Recent Catalysts

Last week, Nebius announced a $775 million debt raise to accelerate the build-out of its cloud infrastructure. The financing is backed by deployed GPU infrastructure and contracted cash flows from an investment-grade customer, the company said at the time.

In May, Situational Awareness, an AI hedge fund led by former OpenAI researcher Leopold Aschenbrenner, disclosed a 5.6% stake in the neocloud company, making it one of the fund’s largest bets.

Retail View On NBIS

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for NBIS dipped slightly but remained in the ‘extremely bullish’ zone as of late Monday; 24-hour message volume jumped 150%.

“$NBIS pumping after the Nvidia news. I think we pump to $250 soon. Retail is going to trust NBIS due to that partnership,” a trader said in a post.

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