The analyst said momentum indicators are starting to stabilize, with signs that selling pressure may be easing.

NBCC is consolidating around the ₹100 zone after a recent decline, with its 200-day exponential moving average (EMA) offering support.

SEBI-registered analyst Deepak Pal sees some near-term triggers, including order wins and the upcoming earnings report, but cautions that the overall trend remains weak, unless it sustains above ₹103–₹105.

Technical Setup

Pal said NBCC is trying to find its footing near the ₹100 mark, which lines up with its 200-day average and is acting as a key support zone. He noted that shorter-term averages are still pointing down, so the broader trend remains weak for now.

The Relative Strength Index is sitting at 42, and while the Moving Average Convergence Divergence is still bearish, it has started to flatten, hinting that the heavy selling pressure could be easing.

According to Pal, holding above ₹103–₹105 might open room for a rebound toward ₹108–₹110, but slipping below ₹100 could pull the stock down to ₹97–₹98.

Major Project Wins

NBCC has been securing large projects in recent months. The Maharashtra government has approved the ₹6,500 crore "New Nagpur" smart city project, where NBCC will serve as the consultant for land acquisition and the phase-one development of an International Business & Finance Centre.

Separately, the company bagged a ₹3,700 crore order from the Rajasthan government to develop a 95-acre mixed-use site in Jaipur, featuring an IT tower, convention centre, and residential units.

Execution And Housing Delivery

The company has continued progress on the stalled Amrapali housing projects.

Out of 37,000 units, NBCC has completed 26,800, with about 8,000 more expected by September 2025, and the rest targeted for March 2026.

Pal said this underscores the firm’s execution strength in challenging projects.

Financial Performance And Triggers Ahead

In its first quarter of FY26, NBCC reported strong growth, with both standalone and consolidated revenues rising year-on-year and EBITDA and profit after tax up more than 30%.

Pal pointed to the company’s upcoming second-quarter FY26 results, due Nov. 11, as a key trigger for the near-term outlook.

What Is The Retail Mood?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was ‘bullish’ amid ‘normal’ message volume.

NBCC’s stock has risen nearly 14% so far in 2025.

