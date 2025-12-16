Over the past month, the company has entered into a strategic alliance with GlobalFoundries (GFS) and Cyient Semiconductors and signed distribution agreements with Avnet and WT Microelectronics.

Partnerships with GlobalFoundries (GFS) and Cyient Semiconductors look to ramp up U.S.-based gallium nitride (GaN) technology development and manufacturing.

Navitas has signed distribution agreements with Avnet and WT Microelectronics to expand its reach across Europe and Asia.

Navitas 2.0 is a strategic pivot to high-power markets with GaN and high-voltage SiC from the company’s low-power, lower-profit mobile business.

Navitas Semiconductor (NVTS) stock has come under the spotlight on Tuesday as investors sounded optimistic about the company's recent string of partnerships and contracts for its semiconductor devices.

The company develops advanced power chips using gallium nitride (GaN) and silicon carbide (SiC) technologies. Its products are used in areas such as AI data centers, computing systems (HPC), energy networks, and industrial power equipment.

Partnerships And Contracts

Navitas 2.0's strategic pivot to high-power markets with GaN and high-voltage SiC from the company’s low-power, lower-profit mobile business has yielded results, with the company securing a slew of partnerships and contracts to grow its business.

The company announced Navitas 2.0 to shift focus towards the high-power markets including data centers, HPC and power grid infrastructure.

Within the past month, the company has entered into a strategic alliance with GlobalFoundries (GFS) and Cyient Semiconductors to ramp up U.S.-based gallium nitride (GaN) technology development and manufacturing.

The partnerships target high-power applications that require maximum efficiency and density, spanning AI datacenters, high-performance computing (HPC), energy infrastructure, and industrial electrification.

Additionally, Navitas has signed distribution agreements with Avnet and WT Microelectronics to expand its reach across Europe and Asia.

What Are Stocktwits Users Saying?

Navitas Semiconductor stock is trading over 1% lower in Tuesday’s premarket and was the most-trending equity ticker on Stocktwits. Retail sentiment around the stock jumped to ‘bullish’ from ‘neutral’ territory the previous day. Message volume shifted to ‘normal’ from ‘low’ levels in 24 hours.

NVTS’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 06:30 a.m. ET on Dec. 16, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

A bullish Stocktwits user said Navitas provides good news every week and that “the shorts are sitting on a powder keg.”

Another user expressed optimism about the company’s partnerships.

Navitas’ stock hit a high of about $17.73 in October, and from there it fell over 55%. The stock is about 21% away from its 200-day moving average as of Tuesday’s premarket trading level.

NVTS stock has gained over 122% in 2025 and over 145% in the last 12 months.

