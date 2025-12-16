Markets are bracing for the latest jobs data even as technology stocks continue to dominate the conversation.

Dow Jones futures were down 0.23% while the S&P 500 futures traded 0.37% lower.

Tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 futures were down 0.51% at the time of writing.

Asian markets closed lower on Tuesday, with the KOSPI declining by more than 2%.

U.S. stock futures edged lower on Tuesday morning ahead of the release of the November jobs report that will provide cues on the economy and the Federal Reserve’s policy trajectory.

The report will also include October payrolls data that was delayed due to the federal government shutdown. Additionally, technology stocks, particularly artificial intelligence (AI) companies, remain on traders’ radar in the end-of-year watch.

How Are The Futures Performing?

Meanwhile, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) was down 0.3% at the time of writing, Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) fell 0.46%, and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA) lost 0.19%. Retail sentiment around the S&P 500 ETF on Stocktwits was in the ‘bullish’ territory.

Asian markets tumbled in Tuesday’s session, mirroring Wall Street losses. The KOSPI posted the highest decline, closing 2.24% lower, followed by a 1.54% decline in the Hang Seng index. The TWSE Capitalization Weighted Stock index lost 1.19% at the end of the session, while the Shanghai Composite closed 1.11% lower.

The Nikkei 225 index was down 1.56% at close.

Stocks To Watch

PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL): Payments provider PayPal announced on Monday that it has submitted applications to the Utah Department of Financial Institutions and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation to establish itself as an industrial loan company. Shares of PYPL closed 1.49% lower on December 15.

Tesla (TSLA): Elon Musk’s Tesla is grabbing eyeballs again after the car maker said it is testing fully autonomous, driverless cars in Austin. Shares of TSLA closed at a 2025 high of $475.31 on Monday, up 3.56% from the previous close. The stock is up over 25% this year. Wedbush’s global head of tech research, Dan Ives, expects the company’s market capitalization to double to $3 trillion by 2026.

Ford Motor Co. (F): The Michigan-based car manufacturer said on Monday that it would take a $19.5 billion hit from culling several of its electric car models amid waning demand. Shares of F closed 0.8% lower on Monday.

Nvidia (NVDA): AI darling Nvidia is pushing hard on its open-source strategy, announcing the acquisition of AI software company SchedMD and releasing its Nemotron 3 open-source AI models on the same day. Shares of NVDA are up over 27% this year.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI), The Brand House Collective Inc. (TBHC), and Lennar Corp. (LEN) are among the companies scheduled to report their latest quarterly earnings on Tuesday.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

