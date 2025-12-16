The Musk-headed company noted that the move will create adaptive, curriculum-aligned tutoring that adjusts pace, preferences, and mastery levels, ensuring that every student.

Rivals OpenAI and Meta have already rolled out tailored AI offerings.



El Salvador President Nayib Bukele said on Monday that a partnership between his government and Elon Musk's xAI will redefine the future of public education.

"As with all transformational inventions, AI itself is neither salvation nor condemnation; it's a mirror. It reflects the intentions of those who use it. We are the ones who will determine if it is used for destruction or for humanity to flourish," Bukele wrote on X, after posting a photo with Musk.

How Will xAI Reshape Education in El Salvador?

As per the agreement, first announced last week, xAI has agreed to deploy its AI assistant, Grok, across more than 5,000 public schools over the next two years and to create personalized learning experiences for one million students.

The Musk-headed company noted that the move will create adaptive, curriculum-aligned tutoring that adjusts pace, preferences, and mastery levels, ensuring that every student, from urban centers to rural towns, gets a world-class education tailored to their needs.

"In co-developing this system with El Salvador, new methodologies, datasets, and frameworks will be developed, informing responsible AI use in classrooms around the world and centered on local context, safety, and human-centered impact," the company added.

Taking A Leaf Out Of China's Book

China stands out as one of the most aggressive adopters of AI in education. Beijing has moved to make AI instruction mandatory nationwide in schools. In Shandong province, plans are underway to roll out AI tools across 200 schools, while all teachers are required to gain proficiency in generative AI within the next three to five years. Meanwhile, Guangxi province has directed schools to pilot AI teachers, AI-powered career advisors, and AI mental health counselors.

The use of AI in classrooms is not a brand-new development. In February, OpenAI announced it had reached an agreement with the government of Estonia to provide an adapted version of ChatGPT to all students and teachers in the country's secondary schools. Meanwhile, students in rural areas of Colombia began using AI chatbots developed by Meta Platforms as early as 2023.

xAI's Valuation Soars

The move comes amid reports that the company is exploring a new fundraising round. CNBC initially reported that xAI was seeking to raise $15 billion at a $200 billion valuation, a claim Musk publicly dismissed on X as "false."

The Wall Street Journal later reported that xAI was in advanced talks to raise $15 billion in equity at a higher valuation of $230 billion, though Musk did not respond to that report.

Founded by Musk in March 2023, xAI marked his second major foray into artificial intelligence after leaving OpenAI in February 2018. In March 2025, xAI acquired X in an all-stock deal, expanding its digital ecosystem and integrating social media data into its AI development efforts.

A Friend of Trump, Musk

El Salvador President Nayib Bukele made his country the first in the world to adopt bitcoin as legal tender and was also among the earliest Central American leaders to embrace X as a primary communications platform.

While voters have largely welcomed his aggressive crackdown on crime, human rights groups have raised concerns about prison conditions, where thousands remain detained.

Bukele's tough-on-crime approach has drawn global attention, including praise from U.S. President Donald Trump and Musk. Trump has described Bukele as a "great friend," and the U.S. has controversially deported hundreds of immigrants to prisons in El Salvador. Bukele also met Musk last year ahead of the United Nations General Assembly to discuss artificial intelligence and other topics.

