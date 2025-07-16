The NATO warning could spell turbulence for Indian stocks in oil & gas, defense, and export sectors, with companies like ONGC, BEL, and Infosys potentially facing pressure if trade tensions escalate.

NATO has issued a sharp warning to India, China, and Brazil over their ongoing trade ties with Russia, raising the possibility of sanctions and steep tariffs as tensions escalate around the Ukraine war.

SEBI-registered analyst Vijay Kumar Gupta said the latest threat could spell volatility for Indian stocks in sectors like oil & gas, defense, and exports.

The NATO Secretary-General didn’t mince words.

“If you're sitting in Delhi, Beijing, or Brasília — this might hit you very hard,” he said, urging these countries to rethink their positions and push for diplomacy with Moscow.

The warning comes on the heels of a statement from a former U.S. president, who floated a 50-day deadline for a Ukraine peace deal, after which countries continuing business with Russia could face 100% tariffs.

U.S. lawmakers are also weighing penalties of up to 500% on nations seen as propping up Russia’s wartime economy.

Gupta flagged oil majors like IOC, ONGC, and BPCL as vulnerable if Russian crude flows are disrupted.

He also pointed to defense names such as HAL and BEL, along with export-oriented firms like Tata Motors, Infosys, and M&M, as sectors to monitor closely.

NATO, meanwhile, reaffirmed its commitment to Ukraine, promising more air-defense weapons and ammunition.

The alliance appears focused on isolating Russia both economically and diplomatically.

Gupta noted that India’s next steps could determine the extent to which domestic markets are impacted. “The coming weeks will be crucial,” he said.

