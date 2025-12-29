Thin holiday volume is expected; watch tech and megacap leadership for sentiment cues.

Investors digested reports of a potential breakthrough in the Russia-Ukraine conflict

Renewed volatility in silver and other safe-haven assets kept risk appetite in check.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits remained bullish on SPY and QQQ.

U.S. stock futures were trading mixed to flat early Monday as investors digest news of a potential breakthrough in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, even as silver and other safe havens continued to see volatility.

As of 3:00 a.m. ET on Monday, Nasdaq 100 futures were down 0.2%, while S&P 500 futures were down 0.1%. The Dow futures and Russell 2000 futures were flat.

On Stocktwits, however, retail sentiment toward the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), an exchange-traded fund that tracks the S&P 500 Index, was back to ‘bullish’ from ‘ extremely bullish’ on Friday. While sentiment toward the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) ETF, which tracks the Nasdaq 100 Index, has remained ‘bullish’, amid high message volumes.

iShares Silver Trust (SLV) and SPDR Gold Shares (GLD): These were the top-trending tickers on Stocktwits early Monday as precious metals, especially silver, drew attention, potentially impacting miners and materials stocks.



SoftBank Group Corp. is reportedly in advanced talks to acquire data-center specialist DigitalBridge (DBRG), possibly announcing a deal as soon as Monday.



Tesla (TSLA): Retail chatter is picking up around the $475 support level, with traders eyeing a 2026 breakout.



South Korea’s Coupang (CPNG) announced a compensation deal worth 1.69 trillion won for holders of 33.7 million accounts affected by a massive data leak.



Alphabet’s (GOOGL) $4.75 billion acquisition of Intersect over the weekend signals a massive pivot toward Big Tech owning its own power grids to sustain AI data centers.



Other noteworthy tickers trending on Stocktwits at the time of writing were Palantir (PLTR), Alibaba (BABA), OKLO, Red Cat Holdings (RCAT), and CorMedix (CRMD).



On the economic front, investors are looking ahead to today's November Pending Home Sales data. However, the primary focus remains on the release of the FOMC December Meeting Minutes later this week.



Noteworthy names featured on the earnings calendar for the day include Daily Journal Corp (DJCO), Gauzy (GAUZ), Richtech Robotics (RR).



