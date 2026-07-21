Stocktwits data showed retail sentiment was split: ‘bearish’ on SPY but ‘bullish’ on QQQ.

Investors looked past Monday’s geopolitical-driven selloff ahead of a crucial week of Big Tech earnings.

Renewed military action in the Middle East pushed oil prices higher and reignited inflation concerns.

Traders are now shifting their focus back to corporate fundamentals, with Tesla and Alphabet set to report earnings later this week.

U.S. stock futures gained momentum early Tuesday after a volatile start to the week, as a rally in semiconductor and AI infrastructure stocks helped offset escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

The rebound comes after Monday's selloff, as markets saw the tenth consecutive night of U.S. strikes against Iran and new executive actions from President Donald Trump prioritizing domestic defense supply chains for critical metals. Investors are now shifting their focus to earnings, with Tesla and Alphabet set to report later this week.

As of 4:00 a.m. ET, Nasdaq futures soared 1.1%, S&P 500 and Dow futures rose 0.4%, and Russell 2000 futures were up 0.7%.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), an exchange-traded fund that tracks the S&P 500 Index, has declined to ‘bearish’ from ‘neutral’ a day ago, while the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ), which tracks the Nasdaq-100 Index, has moved to ‘bullish’ from ‘extremely bullish’.

Trending Stocks To Watch

Nebius Group (NBIS) shares gained over 6% in early premarket trade after Nvidia disclosed a 9.3% passive stake in an SEC filing, alongside a Freedom Capital upgrade to 'Buy', with a price target of $200.

Other AI infrastructure names, such as MRVL and CRWV, rose between 4% and 6% in early premarket trading as well. IREN extended its rally after raising its 2026 revenue targets following $2.8B in new AI cloud contracts with clients such as Perplexity and Figure AI.

Memory chip stocks such as MU and SNDK also saw a rebound of over 2%, snapping a 3-day slump in the memory sector caused by South Korean pension rebalancing liquidations.

Intel Corp (INTC) rose 5% in early premarket trading following media reports that the company plans to lay off data center workers. This comes ahead of its earnings report this Thursday.

Adobe (ADBE) fell 3% premarket despite CLSA initiating coverage with an Outperform rating amid broader fears of AI disruption in the software sector.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA) is now the worst-performing 'Mag 7' stock, but drawing massive retail attention ahead of Wednesday's Q2 earnings. Investors will be watching for updates on Robotaxi and Optimus.

Critical mineral stocks such as CRML, MP, and UAMY gained ground in early premarket trading following President Trump’s Executive Order restricting defense waivers for domestic rare earth and critical material sourcing.

Archer Aviation (ACHR) continued to build on Monday's rally after unveiling its autonomous Thunder platform, developed in partnership with Anduril.

Other tickers trending on Stocktwits at the time of writing included Strategy (MSTR), New Era Energy (NUAI), and First Majestic Silver (AG).

Other Catalysts To Watch

On the earnings front, General Motors (GM), 3M Co. (MMM), Halliburton (HAL), Charles Schwab (SCHW), and Northrop Grumman (NOC) report before the bell. Meanwhile, Annaly Capital (NLY), Alaska Air (ALK), Capital One (COF), EQT Corp (EQT), and Interactive Brokers (IBKR) are among others reporting after market close today.

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