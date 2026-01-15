Retail sentiment toward the SPY and Nasdaq-linked QQQ flipped bullish on Stocktwits.

Traders braced for big bank earnings from Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and BlackRock, with weekly jobless claims due before the opening bell.

Precious metals pared recent gains, while retail sentiment toward key equity ETFs flipped bullish.

TSMC’s 35% jump in Q4 profit highlighted strength in the AI tech supply chain.

U.S. stock futures were trading mixed early Thursday, after a weak close in the earlier session. Traders will be watching earnings reports from Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, and BlackRock before the opening bell today. On the economic front, weekly jobless claims are due.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

As of 3:20 a.m. ET on Thursday, the S&P 500 futures was up 0.1%, the Nasdaq 100 futures gained 0.3%, while the Dow futures and Russell 2000 futures traded flat.

On Stocktwits, meanwhile, retail sentiment toward the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), an exchange-traded fund that tracks the S&P 500 Index, has flipped to ‘bullish’ from ‘bearish’ a day ago. While sentiment toward the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) ETF, which tracks the Nasdaq 100 Index, has remained ‘bullish’ amid high message volumes.

Precious metals tempered their rally, with gold coming off its record high. Silver prices also retreated sharply after surging to a record high in the previous session, as the US held off from imposing tariffs on imports of critical minerals.

Trending Stocks To Watch



TSMC (TSM): The maker of Nvidia’s AI chips posted a 35% jump in Q4 net profit, fueled by growing global demand for AI-specific semiconductors.

Nvidia (NVDA): President Trump announced the U.S. will approve sales of its H200 chips to China, provided the government collects a 25% ‘royalty’ on all sales.

Microsoft (MSFT): In a record-breaking deal, the company is purchasing 2.85 million soil carbon credits to offset the massive energy footprint of its expanding AI data centers.

Chevron (CVX): The U.S. is reportedly likely to grant an expanded license to operate in Venezuela this week.

Amazon vs. Saks Global: Amazon is aggressively challenging Saks Global’s bankruptcy filing, claiming a breach of contract and labeling its own equity stake in the retailer as ‘worthless.’

Oracle (ORCL): Stock saw some weakness in after-hours trade. This comes as bondholders are suing the tech giant, alleging it concealed the massive debt levels required to fund its aggressive AI infrastructure pivot.

Watch out for silver-linked stocks (SLV) today after the Trump administration signaled it would negotiate mineral agreements rather than impose broad, immediate tariffs, which led to a selloff in silver prices.

And Coinbase (COIN) is trending on Stocktwits after the Senate Banking Committee reportedly pulled the crypto market structure bill from its scheduled discussion on Thursday. This comes following public opposition from Coinbase Chief Executive Officer Brian Armstrong, who said the exchange cannot support the current draft.

Other tickers trending on Stocktwits at the time of writing included Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Poet Technologies (POET), Paypal Holdings (PYPL), and Ocular Therapeutics (OCUL).



Other Catalysts To Watch



On the economic front, aside from the jobs report, investors are looking ahead to the release of the NY Fed Manufacturing report and the Fed speakers' commentary later in the day, including Raphael Bostic, Michael Barr, and Thomas Barkin.



On the earnings radar, investors will also be watching for the quarterly report from JB Hunt Transport Services (JBHT), and WaFD (WAFD) after market hours.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com<