Stocktwits data showed retail sentiment has turned cautious, sinking to ‘bearish’ on SPY and ‘neutral’ on QQQ.

The Nasdaq is poised for its worst opening in weeks as renewed selling in AI and technology stocks spreads from Wall Street to Asian markets on Tuesday.

Crude oil eased on progress toward a potential peace agreement between the U.S. and Iran.

Investors await fresh economic data, Micron earnings and developments around the U.S.-Iran negotiations this week.

U.S. stock futures fell sharply early Tuesday morning as a steep selloff in megacap technology shares and a multi-day plunge in newly public SpaceX weighed on investor sentiment, overshadowing optimism from a preliminary 60-day U.S.-Iran peace roadmap that helped cool crude oil prices.

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The tech rout expanded to Asian markets on Tuesday as well, with South Korea’s Kospi index triggering a circuit breaker amid reports that semiconductor giant SK Hynix is slowing its AI memory expansion.

Meanwhile, on Monday, President Donald Trump signed two executive orders on quantum computing, and the Senate passed a major housing affordability bill that bars the Federal Reserve from issuing a central bank digital currency (CBDC) until 2030.

As of 4:00 a.m. ET, Nasdaq futures were down 2.7%, S&P 500futures declined 1.5%, Dow futures fell 0.7%, and Russell 2000 futures declined 1.7%.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), an exchange-traded fund that tracks the S&P 500 Index, has flipped to ‘bearish’ from ‘bullish’ a day ago, and the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) ETF, which tracks the Nasdaq-100 Index, has declined to ‘neutral’ from ‘bullish’.

Trending Stocks To Watch

SpaceX (SPCX) stock fell another 4% in early premarket trade amid plans to raise at least $20 billion in investment-grade debt to fund its AI ambitions, though Cathie Wood's ARK Invest actively bought the dip.

Tesla (TSLA) stock was under pressure despite strong European delivery registrations. It faces a federal probe into a fatal Full Self-Driving (FSD) crash in Texas and warnings from Jefferies that TSLA could begin trading like a volatile "SpaceX proxy."

Infleqtion (INFQ), D-Wave Quantum (QBTS) are garnering retail attention after President Trump’s executive orders to boost commercial quantum computing.

Microsoft (MSFT) officially entered a bear market and is now sitting more than 20% below its June 1 peak. Meanwhile, Micron (MU) is trending ahead of its earnings report on Wednesday.

The AI trade fears have knocked out memory stocks such as SNDK, WDC, and DRAM.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD): Trending down 6% after pricing a $2 billion convertible senior note offering to boost its capital reserves.

Aditxt (ADTX) stock surged over 40% in early premarket trade after Takeover Time 2026 LLC disclosed a new 10.9% stake in the company following Aditxt's $150 million Ignite Proteomics spin-off plan.

Other tickers trending on Stocktwits at the time of writing included Netflix (NFLX), Salesforce Inc (CRM) and Firefly Aerospace (FLY).

Other Catalysts To Watch

On the economic front, investors will be watching for the release of the ADP Employment Report and S&P Global PMI Composite Flash (manufacturing & services) later today.

On earnings radar, watch out for quarterly reports from Carnival (CCL), Korn Ferry (KFY), Jiayin Group (JFIN) before the bell, and FedEx (FDX), Cerebras Systems (CBRS), General Mills (GIS) after market close today.

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