Social Capital founder Chamath Palihapitiya says major AI labs have undermined public trust in AI.

Anthropic recently withdrew its Mythos and Fable 5 AI models after the government flagged security risks.

The growing mistrust in AI would benefit large cloud providers such as Amazon, Microsoft, and Google, who can push safer AI deployment through KYC, identity verification, monitoring, and audit trails.

Anthropic and OpenAI have filed confidentially for their IPOs, which are expected later this year.

Billionaire tech investor Chamath Palihapitiya says that frontier AI labs have created an environment of mistrust and fear in the broader AI scene, perceptions that big cloud companies might take advantage of and reap gains.

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In the latest episode of All-In Podcast, Palihapitiya argued that leaders of the major AI labs have undermined public trust in AI through what he described as fearmongering, evasiveness, and immature behavior.

He said AI has the potential to be a powerful engine of economic mobility, but constant narratives around existential risks, hype, and doom scenarios are slowing adoption and creating unnecessary skepticism.

“I think the leaders of the frontier labs leave a lot to be desired. I think what we're seeing is a consistent pattern of evasiveness and immaturity, and I think that does a huge disservice to the entire movement of AI,” said Palihapitiya, the founder of Social Capital, who was also a senior executive at Meta earlier.

Palihapitiya is also known as the "SPAC King" for spearheading and popularizing the 2020–2021 Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) boom, successfully sponsoring "blank-check" companies that took companies such as Virgin Galactic, Opendoor, and SoFi public.

Public Lens On Anthropic, OpenAI

Recently, Anthropic stirred controversy with its Mythos AI model. The company first claimed the system was powerful enough to potentially break widely used internet encryption and made it available to a select group of partners for testing. It later released a scaled-back version, Fable 5, to a limited set of enterprise customers. However, after regulators moved to restrict access for foreign clients, Anthropic withdrew both Mythos and Fable 5, taking the models offline entirely.

Anthropic’s rival OpenAI has also faced a wave of negative publicity, ranging from reports scrutinizing CEO Sam Altman’s business ethics to concerns over ChatGPT’s alleged role in user self-harm cases, as well as ongoing lawsuits from publishers and authors accusing the company of copyright infringement.

The AI industry leaders have “created a total f****** mess,” said Palihapitiya.

AI Doom Narrative Can Benefit AMZN, MSFT, GOOGL

According to him, the growing mistrust benefits large cloud providers such as Amazon, Microsoft, and Google. He believes hyperscalers can use concerns around AI safety and governance to persuade governments that AI deployment should be tightly controlled through measures such as know-your-customer (KYC) requirements, identity verification, monitoring, and audit trails.

Because only a handful of large companies have the infrastructure and compliance capabilities to meet such requirements at scale, he warned that AI could become concentrated in the hands of a few dominant players. Chamath said this outcome would hurt competition by making it difficult for smaller AI providers and emerging cloud companies to compete.

The tech investor argued that the industry’s current path risks transforming AI from an open, widely accessible technology into an oligopoly controlled by a small group of hyperscalers.

Investors are closely watching developments related to Anthropic and OpenAI. The AI heavyweights have confidentially filed paperwork for their initial public offerings, which are poised to be the largest in corporate history.

Anthropic’s latest private market valuation is $1.02 trillion, according to Nasdaq Private Market. OpenAI’s market value is $818.5 billion.

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