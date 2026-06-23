Despite the slump, Wendy’s retail traders turned bullish, citing the dividend yield, turnaround efforts and buyout speculation.

Wendy’s stock fell more than 9% on Monday, hitting its lowest level in nearly two decades.

Investors are worried about weaker customer traffic, shrinking margins and rising competition.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment towards the stock turned bullish.

The Wendy’s Co. (WEN) stock is under pressure after tumbling more than 9% and touching its lowest level in nearly twenty years on Monday. The decline capped a difficult stretch for the burger chain, whose stock has lost about one-quarter of its value this year as investors have grown concerned about weakening customer traffic, shrinking profits and mounting competitive pressure across the fast-food industry.

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WEN’s Weak Sales Trends Drive Investor Concerns

Many investors believe the decline shows that customers are no longer willing to pay higher menu prices and are looking for cheaper dining options.

Wendy's global sales fell 5.5% in the fiscal first quarter, mainly because sales at existing U.S. restaurants declined. The company’s profit margins at its U.S. restaurants were hurt by fewer customer visits, higher food costs and rising wages.

U.S. same-store sales declined 7.8% during Q1, compared with a 2.8% decline in the same period a year earlier. Wendy’s fresh-beef-focused menu leaves it particularly exposed to fluctuations in commodity costs.

To offset domestic pressures, Wendy’s is pursuing growth overseas. The company recently said it is planning to open up to 1,000 restaurants in China, aiming to diversify revenue sources and reduce reliance on a challenging U.S. market environment.

Chart Showing YTD Performance Of WEN Vs. Peers

Wendy’s stock pared losses and traded over 2% higher overnight, ahead of Tuesday.

WEN Leadership Changes And Buyout Speculation

Wendy’s appointed Robert D. Wright as CEO in May, signaling a renewed focus on operational improvement and franchise performance.

At the same time, investors are watching reports that Nelson Peltz and Trian Fund Management, which holds a substantial ownership stake, may explore options that could include taking the company private.

Despite the sharp drop in the stock, some retail investors believe the shares are now attractively priced compared with larger competitors. Wendy’s has continued paying its dividend, which has pushed the yield higher as the stock price fell. Whether the stock can recover will likely depend on the success of the company's turnaround plans and its ability to attract value-conscious customers back to its restaurants.

What Are WEN Retail Traders Saying

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock jumped to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bearish’ territory the previous day. The stock saw a 1,156% jump in message volume over the last week with a 1.7% rise in watchers.

A user said, “Be prepared for $5.00 range, Nelson is going to push down to $5.00 like is was back in 2005 when he first started investing in WEN. Buy a ton of shares is my recommendation.”

Another user said, “If you bought this dip when it went down .63 cents and it recovers in a year that is over 9 percent gain. Then you collect the dividend for 4 quarters that is another 9 per cent off todays low price. Eighteen per cent is sweet. The risk is well worth the reward. Even the devil would love this deal.”

A third user said, “hammered because look where liquidity is tied up, Ai and Ai infrastructure Ai adjacent and hilariously mushroom psychedelics, companies at 3b mcap in that space. The market is being irrational, it's all noise and something like WEN will be a turn around story.”

WEN stock has slumped by over 49% in the last 12 months.

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