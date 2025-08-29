The company’s Master Plan Part Deux was first unveiled to the public in 2016, and Master Plan Part 3 was unveiled in 2023.

Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk signaled Friday that the company’s long-running ‘Master Plan Part Deux’ may finally be completed next year, nearly a decade after it was first unveiled.

Part Deux laid out Tesla’s ambition to create solar roofs with integrated battery storage, expand its EV lineup across major segments, develop self-driving capabilities “10 times safer than that of humans,” and enable cars to generate income for owners when idle. Investors have traditionally tracked Musk’s master plans as roadmaps for Tesla’s future direction.

Tesla’s stock was down as much as 2.8% in midday trade on Friday. However, retail sentiment on Stocktwits continued to trend in ‘bullish’ territory over the past day.

In a post on X, Musk acknowledged that Tesla’s most recent strategy blueprint, the Master Plan Part 3, proved “too complex for almost anyone to understand,” despite its sweeping vision for a global shift to sustainable energy. He promised that Master Plan 4 would be “concise,” hinting at a pared-down approach, rather than the sprawling targets across electric vehicles, energy storage, and autonomous driving described in Master Plan Part 3.

Source: @elonmusk/X

Musk’s comments come after the CEO had already hinted that he was working on Master Plan 4 during Tesla’s second-quarter 2025 earnings call in July. “What’s going to happen over the next several years is a fundamental transformation of the company from a pre-autonomy world to a post-autonomy [world],” Musk said. “And I’m working on a new Master Plan to articulate that to the Tesla team.” He added that the future will be full of “exciting things” and hinted that the plan will be “profoundly world-changing,” without sharing any additional details.

Reports suggest that Master Plan 4 will likely pave the way for a world where self-driving vehicles, such as the Cybercab, and humanoid robots, like Optimus, are in widespread use.

Read also: US Revokes Intel, Samsung, SK Hynix Waivers On China Chip Equipment

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<