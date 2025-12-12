The updated study showed Imlunestrant improved survival and reduced the risk of disease progression or death in patients with advanced breast cancer.

Eli Lilly said updated results from a late-stage study showed its breast cancer drug Imlunestrant helped patients live longer and delayed disease progression in people with an advanced form of breast cancer.

In patients whose cancer carried an ESR1 mutation, Imlunestrant, used on its own, reduced the risk of the disease worsening or death by 38% compared with standard hormone therapy.

Patients lived a median of 34.5 months on Imlunestrant, around 11 months longer than those receiving standard treatment, Lilly said, although the result did not meet the strict statistical threshold required for formal significance.

