The company said in a blog post that Gemini’s capabilities will help improve text translation on idioms, local expressions or slang.

Google said on Friday that it is incorporating its Gemini AI model to Google translate for text while also rolling out a beta version of live translation via headphones.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The company said in a blog post that Gemini’s capabilities will help improve text translation on idioms, local expressions or slang.

The update rollout will start today in the U.S. and India, allowing for translation between English and nearly 20 languages on the web as well as on the Translate app.

The company also said that it is rolling out a beta experience enabling you to hear real-time translations in your headphones.

“Whether you're trying to have a conversation in a different language, listen to a speech or lecture while abroad, or watch a TV show or film in another language, you can now put in your headphones, open the Translate app, tap “Live translate” and hear a real-time translation in your preferred language,” executive Rose Yao wrote in the blog post.

Get updates to this developing story directly on Stocktwits.<