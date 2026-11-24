BNP Paribas analyst Karl Ackerman noted that HBM content is being reduced in Nvidia’s Vera Rubin Ultra, which could threaten supply and demand.

BNP Paribas downgraded Micron to ‘Neutral’ from ‘Outperform’ and slashed its price target to $775 from $1,700, about 54% lower.

said risks are growing to hyperscaler capacity plans in 2028.

said risks are growing to hyperscaler capacity plans in 2028. Analyst Karl Ackerman noted that HBM content is being reduced in Nvidia’s Vera Rubin Ultra, which could threaten supply and demand.

The analyst also expects PC and mobile unit sales to decline in 2026 and 2027 while new wafer capacity comes online.

Micron Technology (MU) shares tracked lower in morning trade on Tuesday after BNP Paribas downgraded the memory-chip maker and cut its price target by more than half, warning that demand risks could emerge in 2028 even as the AI boom drives memory sales.

In a note to investors cited by TheFly, BNP Paribas analyst Karl Ackerman lowered his rating to ‘Neutral’ from ‘Outperform’ and cut his price target to $775 from $1,700. The new target is roughly 54% below his previous estimate, but still implies about 9.5% upside from Monday's close of $707.70.

MU stock fell over 7% in morning trade amid broader market weakness. Shares had surged 19% on Monday, their biggest one-day gain in six months, amid a broader market rebound following Nvidia's (NVDA) reinstatement of CEO Jensen Huang.

MU stock single day gains/losses year-to-date on November 24 as of 9:00 a.m. ET | Source: Koyfin

BNP Paribas Flags 2028 Hyperscaler Risks

Ackerman said risks are building around hyperscalers' capacity plans for 2028, which could threaten the memory industry's supply-demand balance. BNP also pointed to a reduction in high-bandwidth memory (HBM) content in Nvidia's Vera Rubin Ultra platform.

The analyst also expects PC and mobile unit sales to decline in 2026 and 2027, while additional wafer capacity comes online.

More production capacity could increase chip supply at a time when demand growth may be slowing, putting pressure on memory pricing.

Micron Sees Memory Supply Staying Tight Through 2028

BNP's cautious outlook contrasts with Micron's expectations for continued supply constraints.

In its latest earnings call, Micron said it expects demand to outstrip supply in both 2027 and 2028, and that it still has no clear timeline for when the market will return to balance. The company also said it had secured commitments for the vast majority of its 2027 high-bandwidth memory supply.

Nvidia's HBM Changes Add To The Debate

Reports about Nvidia adjusting memory specifications for its next-generation AI systems surfaced earlier this year. TrendForce reported in October that Samsung and SK Hynix (SKHY) were preparing lower-spec 8-Hi HBM4 memory for the platform, with production expected in 2027. The reports also suggested Nvidia was reducing memory bandwidth requirements, potentially easing supply constraints.

Nvidia has not publicly confirmed the reported changes, and the reports did not identify Micron as directly affected.

How Is Retail Feeling About MU Stock?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Micron trended in ‘bullish’ territory over the past day, accompanied by chatter at ‘high’ levels.

MU stock retail sentiment on November 24 as of 9:00 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

Micron shares have fallen over 40% from their June peak. BNP’s $775 price target is also far below the roughly $1,593 average target from analysts tracked by Koyfin. Data showed 28 ‘Buy’ ratings, two ‘Hold’ ratings and no ‘Sell’ ratings among 30 analysts covering the stock.

MU stock price performance since June on November 24 as of 9:00 a.m. ET | Source: Koyfin

Micron shares are still up roughly 241% over the past year, despite the correction from June highs.

Read also: Dan Ives Calls Jensen Huang's Return To Nvidia The Start of ‘AI Godfather Part 2,’ But Warns Of More ‘Noise’ Ahead

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