Monness Crespi downgraded Strategy to ‘Sell’ from ‘Neutral’ with a $65 price target, implying a downside of about 28% from the stock’s last close.

Monness Crespi said its Sell rating is a call on BTC, the company's leverage, and the stock's premium to BTC holdings.

BTC prices fell below $63,000 amid a selloff as inflation concerns and the Federal Reserve’s hawkish comments weighed further on the already pressured digital asset.

A recent regulatory filing revealed that Strategy bought back 2,282,510 STRC shares for $228.1 million between Nov. 9 and 15, leaving $332.2 million under its preferred stock repurchase program.

Shares of Strategy (MSTR) reversed to the green in the overnight session after closing more than 6% lower on Wednesday amid persistent weakness in Bitcoin (BTC) prices.

BTC prices fell below $63,000 amid a selloff as inflation concerns and the Federal Reserve’s hawkish comments weighed on the already-pressured digital asset.

Monness Crespi downgraded Strategy to ‘Sell’ from ‘Neutral’ with a $65 price target, implying a downside of about 28% from the stock’s last close.

Analyst Cites Weakness In Bitcoin For MSTR Downgrade

Monness Crespi said its Sell rating is a call on BTC, the company's leverage, and the stock's premium to BTC holdings.

The firm noted that Bitcoin ETF outflows continue, options pricing shows demand for downside protection, and prediction markets imply substantial downside risk for the cryptocurrency. The firm added that it believes the premium investors pay for Bitcoin per share growth will decline as equity dilution is increasingly used to fund STRC repurchases and preferred dividends.

Strategy’s Growing Buybacks

A recent regulatory filing revealed that Strategy bought back 2,282,510 STRC shares for $228.1 million between Nov. 9 and 15, leaving $332.2 million under its preferred stock repurchase program. At that pace, it covers about 10 days.

Most of Strategy’s money came from selling its common stock for $244.7 million last week. Of that, $206.3 million was allocated to STRC repurchases. The buyback was nearly seven times as large as Strategy's Bitcoin purchase that week.

MSTR Stock: Retail Stance

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around MSTR stock dipped from ‘neutral’ to ‘bearish’ over 24 hours amid ‘high’ message volumes.

One user said, “$MSTR Only an idiot would buy a stock that's diluted by 2 million shares every freaking week! Should be illegal.”

Another user said, “$MSTR Company with no revenue how the F sailor find money to buy bitcoin? You know the rest, endless dilution endless dumping.”

MSTR stock is down more than 40% in 2026.

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