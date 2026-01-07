Strategy executive chairman Michael Saylor’s post on X sparked speculation about whether the company will buy more Bitcoin or add to its USD reserves on Monday.

Strategy, Coinbase, and Cleanspark were among the top trending stocks on Stocktwits on Sunday night.

Bitcoin traded above $93,000 while Ethereum briefly touched $3,200, lifting sentiment across crypto-linked equities in after-hours trade.

Hyperscale Data’s shares outperformed peers, rising more than 10% in after-hours trade.

Crypto-linked equities were trading in the green on Sunday night after Bitcoin (BTC) crossed $93,000 and Ethereum (ETH) touched $3,200, with Strategy (MSTR), Cleanspark (CLSK), and Coinbase (COIN) among the top trending on Stocktwits.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The overall cryptocurrency market rose around 1.8% in the last 24 hours to $3.26 trillion. Liquidations across the market stood at $260 million over the past day, according to CoinGlass data, dominated by short bets being wiped out. Bitcoin’s price rose 2.1% in the last 24 hours to around $93,000, with retail sentiment on Stocktwits rising to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bullish’ territory over the past day amid ‘normal’ levels of chatter.

On the equities side, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA), and the Nasdaq-100 tracking Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) were trading flat following the developments in Venezuela over the weekend.

Strategy, CleanSpark, Coinbase Trend On Stocktwits

MSTR’s stock was the highest trending crypto-linked equity on Stocktwits Sunday night. The shares edged 0.84% higher in after-hours trade, with retail sentiment around the company on the platform rising to ‘neutral’ from ‘bearish’ territory over the past day.

Chatter around the stock after Strategy executive chairman Michael Saylor posted his familiar “orange or green?” message on X ahead of the company’s weekly disclosure on Monday. The post did not clearly indicate whether the company would be buying more Bitcoin or adding to its USD reserve, leaving traders to speculate over the outcome.

Source: @saylor/X

CLSK’s stock edged 0.43% higher in after-hours trade, with retail sentiment on Stocktwits around the company rising to ‘bullish’ from ‘neutral ‘territory over the past day. COIN’s stock moved 0.52% higher after hours as sentiment shifted to ‘neutral’ from ‘bearish’ over the past day.

According to a user on Stocktwits, all three stocks are poised to gain if Bitcoin’s price holds above the $93,000 level.

GPUS Stock Leads Gains

Hyperscale Data (GPUS) led gains among crypto-linked equities, with GPUS’ stock up more than 10% in after-hours hours on Sunday. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the company was in ‘bullish’ territory over the past day with chatter at ‘extremely high’ levels.

The stock price gains follow a sharp rally on Friday, when GPUS shares surged nearly 60% after the company disclosed that its subsidiary, Sentinum, held approximately 519.9 Bitcoin as of December-end. A recent Securities and Exchange Commission Form 4 filing also showed that Hyperscale Data’s director, executive chairman, and a 10% owner, Milton C. Ault III, purchased 1.6 million common shares between on the last two days of 2025.

Americon Bitcoin Corp. (ABTC) gained 2.8% in after-hours trade on Sunday, driven not just by Bitcoin’s rally, but also gains in Trump-linked stocks following reports of a U.S. military operation in Venezuela that resulted in the capture of President Nicolás Maduro and his wife. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around ABTC’s stock remained in ‘bearish’ territory over the past day, accompanied by ‘low’ levels of chatter.

Forward Industries (FWDI), Bitfarms (BITF), Hut 8 (HUT), Twenty-One Capital (XXI), and Strive Asset Management (ASST) all recorded gains of more than 1% after-hours amid Bitcoin’s rally.

Read also: Crypto Markets Drift Into Year-End With Bitcoin, Ethereum Range-Bound

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<