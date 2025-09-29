The company plans to integrate the Worldcoin token into its digital asset treasury through a $70 million convertible note private placement.

Shares of Maison Solutions (MSS) surged more than 250% in morning trade on Monday after the company announced it plans to integrate the Worldcoin (WLD) token into its digital asset treasury through a $70 million convertible note private placement.

World is a cryptocurrency initiative co-founded by OpenAI’s Sam Altman, Alex Blani, and Max Novendstern. It claims to combine AI technology with blockchain to create a global digital identity system, and the WLD token functions as the digital currency within the ecosystem.

After hitting a record high of $3.94 shortly after market open, MSS’s stock was up 190% at the time of writing. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the company jumped to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bearish,’ accompanied by retail chatter increasing to ‘extremely high’ from ‘normal’ over the past day.

Meanwhile, Worldcoin’s price rose 1.6% in the last 24 hours.

