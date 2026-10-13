Microsoft is scheduled to report fiscal Q1 2027 results after the closing bell on Oct. 28, with analysts estimating earnings of $4.72 per share on revenue of $90.4 billion.

Microsoft plans to scale its Azure Maia chip deployments starting in 2027, with Maia 300 expected to enter production deployments that year.

Microsoft, Marvell and Oracle formed an Open Compute Project working group to develop an open specification for integrated hardware security in cloud data centers.

Earlier, Deutsche Bank analyst Brad Zelnick raised his price target to $600 from $550 while maintaining a 'Buy' rating. The move was part of the firm’s first-quarter earnings preview.

Microsoft (MSFT) is drawing investor attention after Barclays raised its price target on the stock to $600 from $512 while maintaining an 'Overweight' rating.

Barclays adjusted the target as part of its third-quarter software earnings preview, and said the quarter “should start showing more differentiation in software,” according to The Fly.

MSFT shares were trading 1.5% higher at the time of writing on Tuesday. Microsoft's market capitalization reached $4.02 trillion at Monday's close, surpassing the $4 trillion threshold for the first time since October 2025.

Analysts Offer Mixed Views On Microsoft

Barclays’ latest note follows analyst updates from Deutsche Bank and Phillip Securities on Monday, according to The Fly.

Deutsche Bank analyst Brad Zelnick raised his price target to $600 from $550 while maintaining a 'Buy' rating. The move was part of the firm’s first-quarter earnings preview.

Phillip Securities downgraded Microsoft to 'Neutral' from 'Accumulate' and set a $515 price target, citing the recent re-rating of the shares.

Microsoft Joins Marvell, Oracle In Data-Center Security Initiative

Microsoft, Marvell Technology (MRVL) and Oracle (ORCL) announced on Tuesday that they have established a working group under the Open Compute Project (OCP) to develop an open specification for an integrated hardware security module (HSM) for cloud and hyperscale data centers.

The proposed solution is designed to support secure cryptographic key caching and key lifecycle management at the server level. The companies said the approach aims to reduce latency, improve scalability and strengthen cloud workload security.

The working group plans to define an open specification incorporating a hardware security boundary, key vault and attestation chain directly into servers. The companies are targeting an initial draft for the October 2026 OCP Global Summit, with version 1.0 to follow.

Microsoft Expands Its AI Infrastructure

On Monday, Microsoft announced plans to scale its Azure Maia family to multi-gigawatt deployments starting in 2027. The company said Maia 200 is already serving production workloads, including Microsoft Copilot, while Maia 300 is expected to begin production deployments in 2027.

Microsoft said it expects Maia 300 to deliver 40% more tokens per megawatt than leading GPU-based systems.

Microsoft is expected to report its fiscal first-quarter (Q1) 2027 results after the closing bell on Oct. 28, 2026. According to Fiscal AI, analysts expect earnings of around $4.72 per share on revenue of approximately $90.4 billion.

Retail View On MSFT

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits remained in ‘bearish’ territory, while message volume was ‘normal’ and the participation ratio was ‘extremely high’ over the past 24 hours.

One Stocktwits user believes it’s time to book profits in MSFT stock.

View this Stocktwits post

Another Stocktwits user believes AI could put pressure on software companies more broadly.

View this Stocktwits post

MSFT shares are up more than 13% year to date.

Also read: SpaceX Starlink Mobile Push Prompts Bernstein To Cut VZ, TMUS, CMCSA, CHTR Stocks’ Price Targets