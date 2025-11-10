Under the merger terms, the transaction values Movano shares at $6.25 each.

Movano Inc. (MOVE) and Corvex Inc., a U.S.-based artificial intelligence (AI) cloud infrastructure firm, announced on Monday plans to merge in an all-stock transaction that will create a new publicly traded company positioned to capitalize on the increased demand for large-scale AI computing.

Transaction Details and Capital Structure

Under the merger terms, the transaction values Movano shares at $6.25 each. Corvex and Movano have raised about $40 million in private placement financing to support the deal.

Upon closing, Corvex shareholders will hold roughly 96.2% of the combined company, while Movano shareholders will own about 3.8%. The firms expect approximately 48.7 million shares to be outstanding following completion.

Following the update, Movano’s stock traded over 15% higher in Monday’s premarket. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘bullish’ territory. Message volume shifted to 'normal' from ‘low’ levels in 24 hours.

Editor’s Note: An earlier version misstated the percentage change in Movano’s stock price. The headline has been corrected.<



