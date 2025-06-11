After its recent upside, the analyst is watching Motherson Sumi for a possible swing entry near ₹59.78, with a target of ₹68.27.

Motherson Sumi Systems is showing strong momentum following a sharp gap-up move on Tuesday, according to SEBI-registered analyst Kavita Agrawal.

At the time of writing, shares of Motherson Sumi Systems were trading at ₹62.00, down ₹0.47 or 0.75% on the day.

She added that the stock may offer a swing trading opportunity if it returns to the 20-day exponential moving average (EMA).

Agrawal said she plans to buy the stock at around ₹59.78 on a dip, setting a stop-loss at ₹58.21, just below a recent support level.

She identified ₹68.27 as the next significant resistance, citing a strong daily trend and continued bullish momentum on shorter time frames.

While the stock is currently in overbought territory on the daily chart, Agrawal views this as a positive signal given the strength of the ongoing trend.

On the 75-minute chart, she noted that Motherson Sumi has shown a pattern of sustained upward moves, following breakouts, making it suitable for swing trade setups.

Agrawal emphasized that she is waiting for a healthy dip before entering and is avoiding a fear-of-missing-out (FOMO) entry.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was ‘bearish’ amid ‘normal’ message volume.

The stock has risen 5.2% so far in 2025.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<