With their unique strengths in a growing market, both Monster and Celsius have emerged as strong bets for investors.

As consumers shift toward health-focused options, the energy drinks sector has surged into the spotlight this year.

Monster and Celsius stocks have had sharp gains this year, with both companies expanding their portfolios through deals.

Analysts favour Celsius over Monster for the former’s aggressive posture and high-growth potential.

Consumers are becoming more health-conscious and rethinking coffee, sodas, and even alcohol – a shift that has quietly powered a boom in the energy drinks category this year.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The trend has fueled momentum for Monster Beverage Corp. and Celsius Holdings, Inc. Celsius, in particular, upped the ante by acquiring rival Alani Nu, founded by fitness influencer Katy Hearn, for $1.8 billion earlier this year.

With their unique strengths in a growing market, both Monster and Celsius have emerged as strong bets for investors. But which one should you choose?



Crunching The Numbers

Analysts and market performance favour Celsius for its aggressive posture and high-growth potential, while Monster provides the stability and global scale of a mature leader.

Interestingly, Celsius stock has become more attractive after a significant drop last month following the company’s quarterly report. While earnings came in above estimates, investors were spooked by a $247-million charge related to Alani Nu’s distribution moving to the PepsiCo system, and concerns about future sales disruption. PepsiCo is a minority investor and the primary distributor for Celsius beverages.

Still, Celsius stock is up over 66% year to date, beating Monster's 42%-plus gains.

Monster Beverage< Celsius Holdings< Key Offerings Global energy-drink powerhouse spanning Monster Energy, Reign, Bang, and legacy Coca-Cola brands, with a growing but still small alcohol portfolio Pure-play energy drinks company, focused on fitness-centric, zero-sugar energy drinks distributed globally through Pepsi Revenue Growth (Nine Months Of 2025) 8.50% 75% Price-To-Earnings (NTM) 34.4 30.2 Market Cap $73.1B $11.3B YTD Move 42.40% 66.30% Stock Forecast (Based On 12-Month Avg. Price Target) up 0.4% up 47% Buy Ratings 56% recommend 'Buy' or higher 82% recommend 'Buy' or higher

Company Performance And Plans

To be sure, Monster is also drawing a fair bit of buzz. The company topped third-quarter results estimates last month, with record international sales.

The company said Monster Energy Ultra, its sugar-free offering, along with new flavor launches, was a major hit with consumers, and it is planning to launch a new female-focused energy drinks brand, FLRT, next year.

Monster is still in the early stages of its growth trajectory, RBC Capital Markets said in a recent note, citing strong execution and improved collaboration with Coca-Cola. In August, Coca-Cola took a 16.7% stake in Monster in a $2.15 billion deal, swapping its global energy business for Monster’s non-energy brands.

The deal gives Monster "enhanced access to the Coca-Cola Company's distribution system, the most powerful and extensive system in the world. At the same time, we become The Coca-Cola Company's exclusive energy play," Monster chairman Rodney Sack said at the time.

Meanwhile, Celsius is streamlining its portfolio and operations, with analysts saying the near-term focus is misplaced and that the long-term benefits of the PepsiCo partnership and the Alani Nu acquisition remain intact. The company announced a $300-million share buyback last month.

“The thing about Celsius is that they have it everywhere now. Every gas station, grocery store, even sandwich shops are selling it. There’s no way sales aren't about to skyrocket,” a Stocktwits user posted on the Celsius stream.

As of the last reading, the retail sentiment was ‘bearish’ for CELH and ‘neutral’ for MNST.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<