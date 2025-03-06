MongoDB Plummets Aftermarket As Guidance Misses Estimates, But Retail's Extremely Bullish On Q4 Beat

Despite a strong Q4, what tanked the stock in after-hours trade was MongoDB’s guidance for fiscal year 2025. The company also announced a $200 million share buyback plan.

Shares of MongoDB Inc. (MDB) plummeted by over 26% in after-hours trade on Wednesday after the company’s 2025 guidance missed Wall Street expectations.

MongoDB reported earnings per share (EPS) of $1.28 in Q4, comfortably higher than the expected $0.66. Revenue for the quarter stood at $548.4 million, ahead of estimates of $519.84 million.

“MongoDB delivered a strong end to fiscal 2025 with 24% Atlas revenue growth and significant margin expansion. Atlas consumption in the quarter was better than expected and we continue to see good performance in new workload wins,” said CEO Dev Ittycheria.

However, what tanked the stock in after-hours trade was MongoDB’s guidance for fiscal year 2025. The company guided for revenue to be between $2.24 billion and $2.28 billion – even at the upper end, this is lower than the consensus estimates of $2.32 billion.

Its earnings guidance was worse – the company forecast EPS to be between $2.44 and $2.62, significantly lower than the expected $3.39.

MongoDB also announced a $200 million share buyback plan.

Despite the stock tanking in after-hours, retail investors on Stocktwits remained ‘extremely bullish’ about MongoDB’s prospects, primarily due to its strong Q4 performance.

One user thinks the stock could touch the $300 mark imminently.

Another user called the after-market decline an “overreaction.”

MongoDB’s stock has witnessed volatility recently, with the stock falling over 6% in the last six months. Its one-year performance is worse, with a decline of 36%.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.

