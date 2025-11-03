MongoDB noted that Ittycheria will remain on the company’s board and serve as an advisor to Desai, helping with the execution of the company's long-term strategy.

MongoDB (MDB) said on Monday that it has named Cloudflare executive Chirantan Desai as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective November 10, succeeding long-time head Dev Ittycheria.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Shares of MongoDB jumped nearly 9% in premarket trading. The company said that Ittycheria has been leading MongoDB for 11 years and has announced his decision to retire from a full-time operating role.

MongoDB noted that Ittycheria will remain on the company’s board and serve as an advisor to Desai, helping with the execution of the company's long-term strategy.

Get updates to this developing story directly on Stocktwits.<

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<