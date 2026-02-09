Momentus will deliver a NASA CubeSat to low Earth orbit to demonstrate joint rendezvous and proximity operations as well as formation flying.

Momentus Inc. (MNTS) on Monday announced that it has entered into a partnership with NASA for in-orbit servicing and space operations.

As part of this program, Momentus will deliver a NASA CubeSat to low Earth orbit (LEO) to demonstrate joint rendezvous and proximity operations (RPO) as well as formation flying, the company said.

Momentus shares were up nearly 22% in Monday’s pre-market trade. Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around the company trended in the ‘neutral’ territory at the time of writing.

