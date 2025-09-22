Goyal will assume the role and become a member of the company’s board effective Oct. 1, 2025.

Molson Coors Beverage (TAP) announced on Monday that its board has unanimously appointed Rahul Goyal, the company’s chief strategy officer, to succeed Gavin Hattersley as president and chief executive officer.

The company said that Goyal will assume the role and become a member of Molson Coors’ board effective Oct. 1, 2025. Gavin will remain in an advisory role until the end of 2025 to help ensure a smooth transition, Molson added.

