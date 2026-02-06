Revenue for the quarter, meanwhile, came in at $11.38 billion, exceeding a Wall Street estimate of $10.9 billion.

Shares of Molina Healthcare Inc. (MOH) plunged 35% after-hours on Thursday after the company posted a surprise loss in the fourth-quarter (Q4) of 2025.

The company said that its adjusted and diluted loss per share in the three months through the end of December came in at $2.75. Analysts on average were expecting the company to post earnings per share of $0.33, according to data from Fiscal AI.

Revenue for the quarter, meanwhile, came in at $11.38 billion, exceeding a Wall Street estimate of $10.9 billion.

