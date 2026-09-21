A landmark multi-state settlement clears regulatory hurdles, setting the stage for one of Hollywood's largest media mergers in history.

Paramount Skydance resolved opposition from California and four holdout states, Bloomberg reported, clearing the way to finalize its $110 billion merger with Warner Bros. Discovery Inc.

To secure the deal, Paramount agreed to establish an independent editorial board for CBS and CNN, honor a 30-film annual theatrical release quota backed by strict financial penalties, and potentially forfeit its stake in Miramax.

The agreement averts late fees of $7 million per day starting Oct. 1 and a $7 billion breakup fee.

Paramount Skydance Corp. (PSKY) stock soared to its best day in more than six months amid reports that the company finalized an agreement with California and several opposing states to resolve litigation aimed at blocking its $110 billion acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery Inc.

The settlement, finalized after overnight negotiations, paves the way for one of the largest corporate consolidations in entertainment industry history, according to a Bloomberg report.

Shares of Warner Bros. (WBD) rose 10%.

Editorial Protections

The resolution followed weekend negotiations after four states, Massachusetts, New York, Connecticut, and Minnesota, withdrew their legal challenges, mirroring California's position, according to Bloomberg. State officials determined that pursuing litigation independently, without California's leadership, would create unsustainable financial burdens.

Prior to finalizing terms, state regulators extracted concessions mandating an autonomous editorial board to supervise news coverage across CBS and CNN. Composed exclusively of practicing journalists and excluding enterprise executives or major investors, the supervisory body has an explicit charter to preserve balanced editorial output, Bloomberg reported.

Theatrical Guarantees and Financial Penalties

Under the reported settlement terms, Paramount committed to maintaining an annual schedule of 30 theatrical film releases. Should the studio fail to meet this threshold, it faces severe penalties, including a potential $30 million fine for each movie short of the goal and the potential forced divestment of its ownership stake in Miramax.

If approved, the agreement allows Paramount to avoid daily late fees of $7 million payable to Warner Bros. beginning Oct. 1, as well as a potential $7 billion termination fee if the transaction failed.

Regulatory Pushback and Political Pressure

Paramount originally reached a deal to acquire Warner Bros. in February after outbidding Netflix Inc.(NFLX). The transaction brings high-profile franchises including DC Comics, Harry Potter, and The Lord of the Rings under Paramount's banner.

While regulatory bodies in nearly 70 international jurisdictions approved the deal, a coalition of 12 state attorneys general alongside the Writers Guild filed suit to halt the transaction, alleging it would harm competition, lower writer wages, and increase consumer costs.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta, who spearheaded the lawsuit, faced mounting political pressure from prominent state Democrats including California Gov. Gavin Newsom, gubernatorial candidate Xavier Becerra, and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass.

Financing and Industry Workforce Concerns

Paramount Chief Executive Officer David Ellison and his family are financing the acquisition with about $47 billion in new equity, backed by three Middle Eastern sovereign wealth funds and debt financing.

Paramount projects $6 billion in total merger synergies. However, reports prepared for Los Angeles County indicate the consolidation could lead to significant job reductions, potentially affecting over 15,000 overlapping corporate positions across both media entities.

PSKY, WBD Stock: Retail View

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was ‘bullish’ with ‘extremely high’ message volumes for both PSKY and WBD stock.

PSKY stock has lost 16% year-to-date, while WBD stock has gained about 6% during the same period.

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