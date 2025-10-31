According to a report from Seeking Alpha, citing Stat News, Moderna has held talks with at least one large drugmaker.

A takeover or a large partnership was reportedly on the table for the company.

According to a report from Seeking Alpha, citing Stat News, the nature of the potential agreement, while unclear, is one of “significant scope.”

Moderna has been seeking to expand its portfolio since COVID-19 infections dropped globally.



Shares of Moderna (MRNA) jumped 17% on Thursday afternoon following reports that the company held talks with at least one large drugmaker.

According to a report from Seeking Alpha, citing Stat News, a takeover or a large partnership was being considered for the company. The nature of the potential agreement, while unclear, is one of “significant scope,” the report added.

Moderna’s Weakening Sales

In August, the vaccine maker lowered its full-year revenue guidance to a range of $1.5 billion to $2.2 billion, reflecting a $300 million reduction at the high end of the range.

For the second quarter, the company reported revenues of $142 million, down from the $241 million reported in the corresponding quarter of 2024. The company attributed the revenue drop to lower COVID-19 vaccine sales. It noted that its demand is expected to be concentrated in the second half of the year, aligning with the fall and winter seasons, due to the seasonal nature of the infection.

Sales of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine came in at $114 million in the three months through the end of June, while its Respiratory Syncytial Virus vaccine sales were negligible.

The company has been seeking to expand its portfolio since COVID-19 infections dropped globally from their peak in the early 2020s. The company hit a peak yearly revenue of $19.3 billion in 2022, when COVID-19 infections were high, which then dropped to $3.2 billion in 2024. The shares have borne the brunt, dropping over 57% in the past five years.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment about MRNA stock jumped from ‘bearish’ to ‘extremely bullish’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume rose from ‘normal’ to ‘high’ levels.

A Stocktwits user sounded cautious about the company’s upcoming earnings.

Since the start of the year, the company’s shares have declined by approximately 30%.

