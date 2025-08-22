The company said that it is on track to deliver the updated vaccine in the Canadian market in time for the 2025-2026 vaccination season.

Moderna announced on Friday that its updated COVID-19 mRNA vaccine, Spikevax, has received authorization in Canada for those aged six months and older.

The company said that it is on track to deliver the updated vaccine in the Canadian market in time for the 2025-2026 vaccination season. The firm added that the pre-filled syringe doses of the vaccine for the market will be made domestically. While the drug substance will be produced at the company’s facility in Laval, Quebec, fill-finish operations will be completed by Novocol Pharma in Cambridge, Ontario.

