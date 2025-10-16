The company said its oral treatment fully normalized pain and sharply reduced inflammation in preclinical studies, outperforming injected morphine.

Shares of Mira Pharmaceuticals surged 70% after-hours on Wednesday after the company announced new preclinical data showing its oral drug candidate Mira-55 outperformed injected morphine in normalizing pain and reducing inflammation in an animal model of chronic inflammatory pain.

The study, conducted as part of Mira’s Mira-55 program, found that the orally administered compound not only restored pain thresholds to baseline levels but also demonstrated strong anti-inflammatory effects, pointing to a dual action that morphine failed to match.

The company said these findings will support its planned Investigational New Drug (IND) application for chronic inflammatory pain and reinforce its position in the $70 billion non-opioid pain market.

Mira-55, a non-psychotropic marijuana analog, achieved full pain normalization and significantly reduced paw swelling, confirming a CB2 receptor-mediated anti-inflammatory mechanism. Morphine, by contrast, showed only partial inflammation reduction through indirect effects on the central nervous system.

The company noted that this is the first study in the program to measure inflammation directly alongside pain. The oral efficacy of Mira-55 also offers clinical convenience compared with morphine, which requires injection to achieve similar pain control.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for Mira was ‘extremely bullish’ amid a 7,000% surge in 24-hour message volume.

One user on Stocktwits called it “absolutely insane” that a small biotech like Mira could claim Mira-55 outperforms morphine, saying it could draw major investors and even qualify for FDA fast-track review. The user highlighted that Mira-55’s oral delivery and CB2 receptor action were unheard of, adding that the $60 billion+ market gives the stock huge upside potential.

Another user said he sees potential in Mira-55 becoming a “blockbuster drug” and urged others to buy.

Mira Pharmaceuticals’ stock has risen 16% so far in 2025.

