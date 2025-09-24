The company outlined plans for growth backed by new facilities, product launches, and EV investments.

Minda Corporation shares climbed over 7% on Wednesday after the auto parts maker laid out its ‘Vision 2030’, a long-term plan that targets more than tripling revenue by FY30.

Minda expects its revenue to grow from ₹5,056 crore in FY25 to more than ₹17,500 crore by FY30.

The company also expects its operating margin to improve to 12.5% from 11.4%. Over the same period, it projects debt-to-equity to fall to 0.3 from 0.6, while return on capital employed (RoCE) is set to climb to 25% from 20%.

To support its growth, Minda has earmarked around ₹2,000 crore for capital expenditure (capex) over the next five years.

The company is setting up two new greenfield facilities in die casting and one facility for instrument clusters, while also acquiring land for future expansion.

Brokerage Views

Chirag Jain, Deputy Head of Research at Emkay Global Financial Services, said the roadmap “aligns well with mobility megatrends, such as electrification, connectivity, software-defined vehicles, and premiumisation.”

He also noted that the integration of Flash Electronics strengthens Minda’s electronics and powertrain capabilities in EVs along with a global footprint.

Emkay retained a ‘Buy’ rating on the stock with a price target of ₹600.

Brokerage firm Nuvama kept its ‘Buy’ call on Minda, lifting its target price to around ₹620 from ₹590. It sees revenue climbing to ₹17,500 crore and operating profit hitting ₹2,100 crore by FY30, which works out to about 28–30% annual growth between FY25 and FY30.

Nuvama also expects the business mix to shift, with passenger vehicles contributing 25% of sales, while two- and three-wheelers drop to 40% and commercial vehicles to 25%.

Technical Outlook

SEBI-registered analyst Financial Sarthis said the stock has broken out of a descending triangle pattern on the weekly charts, crossing the falling trendline with strong bullish momentum.

He noted that the breakout zone of ₹550–560 is now acting as support, while the stock could potentially move higher toward the ₹610–640 zone.

At the same time, he pointed out that a strong base has been established around ₹458. According to him, the technical breakout suggests bulls may now be steering the stock toward higher levels.

What Is The Retail Mood?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was ‘bullish’ amid ‘normal’ message volume.

Minda Corp’s stock has risen nearly 10% so far in 2025.

