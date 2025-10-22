Mike Novogratz expects Bitcoin to stay between $120,000 and $125,000 through the end of 2025 and sees limited upside without policy catalysts.

The Galaxy CEO pointed to potential Fed action and crypto legislation as triggers.

Novogratz’s outlook contrasts with Tom Lee’s $250,000 target, which he said would require “a heck of a lot of crazy stuff” to happen in a short period of time.

Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz reportedly said on Wednesday that he expects Bitcoin (BTC) to remain in a relatively narrow range through the end of the year, trading between $120,000 and $125,000.

“I do think we should hold $100,000 or somewhere close to that should be the downside. And on the upside, you don't really accelerate until you take out $125,000,” Novogratz said in an interview with CNBC. “So, the most likely outlook is we're ranging between $120,000 and $125,000, unless we take out the top side.”

What Could Push Bitcoin Higher

Novogratz said a breakout could occur if the White House pressures the Federal Reserve to ease policy sooner than planned or if pending legislation supportive of crypto assets advances before year-end. “Those are the two kinds of catalysts I see,” he said.

The outlook among crypto analysts remains divided. Fundstrat’s Tom Lee has set a year-end target of $250,000 for Bitcoin, citing strong institutional inflows and ETF demand. Novogratz, however, cautioned that such a move would require “a heck of a lot of crazy stuff” to happen in a short period.

