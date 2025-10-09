The reported partnership, which could be announced this month, is expected to enhance Copliot's appeal among AI chatbot users.

Microsoft plans to utilize medical knowledge and research from Harvard University's database to answer health queries in its Copilot AI bot, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal on Wednesday, marking a significant step in its efforts to differentiate the Copilot tool from ChatGPT and other popular AI chatbots on the market.

The Windows maker has struck a partnership with Harvard Medical School and will use Harvard Health Publishing archives for the information, according to the Journal, which cited people familiar with the matter. The unit produces health information, research summaries, and wellness advice for the public, drawing on Harvard's medical expertise.

The integration, which could be announced this month, according to the WSJ, would place Copilot as a trusted source for healthcare information — a category where users value credible content.

Dominic King, vice president for health at Microsoft AI, told the newspaper that the company's aim is for Copilot to serve answers that are more in line with the information users might receive from a medical practitioner than what is currently available. He did not comment on the Harvard partnership.

Interestingly, Microsoft's Copilot tool, which is widely used in Microsoft's Office software and cloud platform, Azure, was built using OpenAI's technology; however, the company has recently pushed to reduce its reliance on the ChatGPT operator.

Microsoft has added AI models from Althorpic, Mistral, xAI, and others to its user-facing software and services, and is also developing proprietary AI models. Microsoft will pay Harvard a licensing fee for using its published material, according to the WSJ report, which did not have the financial terms.

On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment was 'bullish' for OpenAI and 'bearish' for Microsoft as of late Wednesday.

