Microsoft shares traded nearly 5% higher at the opening bell on Thursday.

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) stock on Thursday hit the $4 trillion market capitalization mark, after shares surged more than 5% during the day’s opening trade.

Microsoft is now the world’s second company to cross the $4 trillion market capitalization level, after Nvidia achieved the milestone earlier this month.

