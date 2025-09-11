The updates aim to deepen AI integration across business functions and enable Microsoft’s Copilot to boost Frontier Firms.

Microsoft Corp.(MSFT) on Thursday announced that it is expanding Microsoft 365 Copilot by introducing a range of role-specific tools designed for sales, customer service, and finance professionals.

The updates, mentioned in a blog post, aim to deepen AI integration across business functions and enable Microsoft’s Copilot to boost "Frontier Firms", organizations using AI to reshape business. The new capabilities will begin rolling out in October 2025.

