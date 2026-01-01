Service-tracking website Downdetector indicated a massive spike in reports of Microsoft 365 issues on Wednesday.

Several services of Microsoft (MSFT) 365, including Teams and Outlook, were down on Wednesday, according to the service-tracking website Downdetector.

Microsoft confirmed the outage in a post on X, stating that the company is investigating the issue affecting its Microsoft 365 services.

Later, the company said that its investigation indicates a possible third-party networking issue may be affecting access to its services, including Teams and Outlook, for some users.

