The company announced in early September that its holographic revenue for the first half of 2025 climbed 726%, and its net profit for the period nearly doubled.

Shares of Shenzhen, China-based MicroCloud Hologram, Inc. (HOLO) are on track to top the $6 threshold for the first time since late July, thanks to the strong upward momentum witnessed in Monday’s after-hours session.

MicroCloud Hologram is a provider of holographic technology services, including holographic light detection and ranging (LiDAR) solutions and holographic digital twin technology services.

The stock has been consolidating above the $5 level since the middle of September. After ending Monday’s session up 6.72% at $5.56, MicroCloud Hologram stock surged up over 22% in the extended session.

On Stocktwits, the 24-hour message volume change on the stock stream, leading up to late Monday, was a whopping 4,083%. Retail sentiment toward the stock improved further into the ‘extremely bullish’ territory (91/100) — a level not seen since mid-July.

HOLO sentiment and message volume as of 2:20 a.m. ET, Sept. 23 | source: Stockwits

MicroCloud has issued multiple updates this month regarding its work in quantum technology. As recently as Friday, the company stated that it has developed a universal quantum probability theory applicable to multiple domains.

In July, the company disclosed that it had invested up to $200 million in Bitcoin and crypto-related securities derivatives, giving the stock some thrust around the announcement.

A bullish Stocktwits retail user flagged the stock as one to watch in the premarket session on Tuesday. Another user was exuberant, hoping for a 1,000% rally at the least, adding that it was long overdue.

One user noted that a golden cross (a bullish technical formation) is incoming.

MicroHologram stock has lost nearly all of its value this year, crashing over 97%.

