In July, MicroCloud Hologram had set aside up to $200 million to invest in digital assets, mainly in Bitcoin and cryptocurrency-related derivatives.

MicroCloud Hologram Inc.(HOLO) has earned $40.45 million in investment returns from its move into Bitcoin and cryptocurrency-related derivatives, the company announced on Monday.

In July, the holographic technology services provider had set aside up to $200 million to invest in digital assets, mainly targeting well-known cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and connected financial products.

MicroCloud Hologram stock traded over 3% higher on Monday afternoon. The company currently holds $421 million in cash reserves, which it intends to deploy across multiple high-tech sectors. These include blockchain systems tied to Bitcoin, quantum computing, quantum holography, and augmented reality applications powered by AI.

This comes as part of the company’s broader effort to align its technological roadmap with high-growth digital assets and innovations. Looking forward, MicroCloud said it will stay the course on its dual-focus strategy, leveraging profits from digital assets while advancing the commercial deployment of next-generation holographic technology.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward the stock remained in ‘bearish’ territory with ‘extremely low’ message volume levels. The stock saw a 166% increase in user message count in 24 hours, as of Monday morning.

The company offers a suite of holographic technology services, including advanced LiDAR solutions built on holography, proprietary point cloud algorithm architecture, specialized LiDAR sensor chip designs, and intelligent vision technology for vehicles.

MicroCloud Hologram stock has lost over 97% year-to-date and 98% in the past 12 months.

