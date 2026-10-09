The acquisition adds patented radiation-hardening technology, though Microchip does not expect a material impact on its consolidated financial results.

VORAGO is a semiconductor company specializing in radiation-hardened and radiation-tolerant chips.

VORAGO's patented HARDSIL technology can reduce development time and costs for Microchip's radiation-hardened chips.

VORAGO has supported more than 70 space missions and shipped over 24,000 products worldwide since its founding.

Microchip Technology (MCHP) stock is in focus after the firm announced Friday that it acquired VORAGO Technologies, a semiconductor company specializing in radiation-hardened and radiation-tolerant chips, expanding its capabilities in aerospace, defense, and space applications.

The company did not disclose the transaction's financial terms and said the acquisition is not expected to materially affect its consolidated financial results.

At the time of this writing, MCHP stock was marginally in the red in early trade.

What VORAGO Brings To Microchip

The acquisition brings VORAGO’s radiation-hardened microcontrollers and microprocessors into Microchip’s portfolio, expanding its presence in chips used for space and defense applications.

Unlike conventional electronics, VORAGO’s chips are designed to operate in high-radiation environments and extreme temperatures, making them suitable for satellites, defense systems, and industrial equipment that must function in harsh conditions.

A key part of the deal is VORAGO’s patented HARDSIL technology, which Microchip says can reduce the time and cost of developing radiation-resistant chips.

It can also improve the radiation tolerance of existing products without requiring a redesign, potentially allowing Microchip to extend the technology across more of its product portfolio.

In an August announcement, VORAGO said it had supported more than 70 space missions and shipped over 24,000 products worldwide since 2004. The company also reported that its revenue more than doubled between 2022 and 2025.

How The Acquisition Fits Microchip's Strategy

Microchip said the deal positions it to capture a larger share of aerospace, defense and space markets, citing accelerating investment and demand across commercial and defense space programs.

The company also expects VORAGO's radiation-hardening expertise to strengthen technical capabilities across its broader business.

Microchip has already been expanding its space-focused offerings. In August, it introduced the radiation-tolerant Space CSAC-SA65 atomic clock, designed for satellites and offering radiation tolerance of at least 30 kilorads while consuming less than 120 milliwatts.

What Retail Thinks of MCHP Stock

On Stocktwits, retail investors’ sentiment around MCHP stock flipped to ‘bullish’ from ‘neutral’ a day ago.

MCHP stock retail sentiment on October 9 as of 1-:00 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

So far this year, MCHP stock has risen over 14%. In comparison, the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX), which holds the stock, has risen nearly 80% over the same period.

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