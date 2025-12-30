In an NPR podcast, Steinberger discusses his book, which examines Karp’s role at one of Silicon Valley’s most influential data and surveillance companies.

Alex Karp, the CEO of Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR), has become one of the most distinctive figures in the tech industry, known for his unconventional leadership style.

On Tuesday, Karp was one of the most trending names on the internet after Author Michael Steinberger discussed his book ‘The Philosopher in the Valley,’ in a podcast hosted by NPR. It examines Karp’s role at one of Silicon Valley’s most influential data and surveillance companies.

Steinberger noted that Karp’s journey is unconventional for a tech CEO. Born to a Jewish father and Black artist mother, he overcame severe dyslexia to earn a law degree from Stanford and a doctorate in social theory from Goethe University Frankfurt.

Karp had no formal training in computer science or business when he joined Palantir in the early 2000s, yet he transformed the company into a $400 billion enterprise, the author said.

Partnership With Peter Thiel

Peter Thiel, co-founder of PayPal, reached out to Karp to run Palantir, the author stated in the podcast. The two developed a bond due to their shared experiences at Stanford Law School and mutual interest in political debate.

While Karp describes himself as a socialist, Thiel is a libertarian. Their partnership helped reassure skeptics about Palantir’s ethical stewardship, as Karp’s background offered a counterbalance and reassured people who might view Palantir with suspicion, said the author.

Political Stance

The author said most of what Palantir does is benign and is used for a wide variety of purposes, but it is also used by the military and the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to facilitate Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown.

Steinberger noted Karp has become an outspoken supporter of Donald Trump, particularly regarding immigration and national security.

“The real pivot point came after October 7. Karp was a staunch supporter of Israel and October 7 was form him like many American Jews, an appalling event and his view on immigartin hardens,” added Steinberger.

Despite his high-profile career, Karp maintains a nontraditional personal life, the author noted.

