Michael Saylor dismissed fears that quantum computing poses an imminent threat to Bitcoin’s security in a recent interview with David Gokhshtein.

Michael Saylor compared fear-driven narratives to phishing tactics that are designed to provoke rushed decisions.

He said any genuine quantum threat would trigger coordinated upgrades across governments and major technology firms.

Saylor framed that outcome as a deflationary event that could support Bitcoin’s long-term value.

Michael Saylor has a simple message for investors rattled by headlines linking Bitcoin to quantum computing threats – don’t panic.

In a recent interview on the Breakdown with David Gokhshtein, the Strategy (MSTR) executive chairman dismissed growing concern that advances in quantum computing could undermine Bitcoin’s cryptography, arguing that much of the alarm is economically motivated rather than grounded in near-term reality.

“If you remember the Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy… what's on the back cover? The two words, the two most important words in the universe – don’t panic!” — Michael Saylor, Executive Chairman, Strategy

Saylor Pushes Back On Quantum Computing Alarmism

Saylor compared the fear around quantum risk to past doomsday narratives designed to drive funding into startups rather than reflect an imminent technological threat.

Saylor said that if quantum computing ever poses a credible risk to cryptography, the response will be obvious and coordinated. Governments, technology giants, and financial institutions would move together to upgrade encryption standards across software and hardware systems. “When that happens, you’ll know,” he said, pointing to firms such as Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN), Alphabet’s Google (GOOG/GOOGL), and major governments as early adopters of any real cryptographic transition.

Bitcoin Can Upgrade, Lost Coins May Raise Scarcity

Bitcoin, Saylor argued, would be no exception. Because the network is software-based, it can be upgraded. Wallets would migrate to quantum-resistant encryption, and the protocol would adapt alongside the rest of the digital economy. The process, he said, would likely strengthen Bitcoin rather than weaken it.

One possible consequence, according to Saylor, could be the permanent loss of coins tied to inactive or inaccessible wallets. Bitcoin that cannot be upgraded would effectively be frozen out of the network, creating what he described as a deflationary event. “The price of Bitcoin will increase, the security of Bitcoin will increase,” he said, framing the outcome as net positive for long-term holders.

Why ‘Don’t Panic’ Is Good Advice

Saylor warned that panic itself creates risk. He likened fear-driven messaging around quantum threats to phishing attacks that rely on urgency and confusion to extract sensitive information. He stated that transformative technology is always doubted before being widely adopted – and panic is usually the wrong response.

Bitcoin’s price edged 0.9% lower in early morning trade on Tuesday to around $87,600. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the apex cryptocurrency continued to trend in ‘bearish’ territory even as chatter rose to ‘normal’ from ‘low’ levels over the past day.

Meanwhile, MSTR’s stock edged 0.52% higher in pre-market trade, with retail sentiment around the Bitcoin proxy trending in the ‘bearish’ zone amid ‘low’ levels of chatter over the past day.

