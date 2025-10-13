The company said it acquired the tokens at an average price of about $123,561 per Bitcoin, bringing its total holdings to 640,250 BTC.

Michael Saylor-backed Strategy (MSTR) announced that it had bought another 220 Bitcoin (BTC) over the past week for around $27.3 million, marking its first accumulation since Bitcoin hit a record high above $126,000 earlier this month.

The company said it acquired the tokens at an average price of about $123,561 per Bitcoin, bringing its total holdings to 640,250 BTC, worth approximately $47.4 billion at current prices. It added that Strategy’s year-to-date Bitcoin yield now stands at 25.9%.

