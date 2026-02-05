In a Substack note, Burry said that Alphabet has updated its 10K 2025 released earlier in the day with different wording in its risk factors section and its property and equipment description.

The ‘Big Short’ investor Michael Burry pointed out that Alphabet Inc. (GOOG, GOOGL) has changed the phrasing and methodology in its latest annual filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

In a Substack note from Thursday, Burry said that Alphabet has updated its 10K 2025, released earlier in the day, with different wording, both in its risk factors section and its property and equipment “useful lives” description.

Burry noted that Alphabet’s filing now includes “historical asset performance” and “expected technology developments,” with the latter representing a formal expression with "a different proactive connotation.”

